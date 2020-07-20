Iran envoy slams attempts to make US sanctions stricter

In his Twitter message, Keshavarzzadeh underlined that baseless rumors, saying most of the media aid consignments have been sent from China to Iran.

In this critical condition that the medical staff are trying to defeat COVID19, it is our responsibility to reduce people's sufferings.

Earlier, speaking to IRNA Keshavarzzadeh referred to "ridiculous attempts" against Iran-China 25-year-old draft document for comprehensive cooperation, saying most of them have been originated from special channels and enemies who do not like developing Iran's relations with big countries like China.

Countries like the US which impose cruel sanctions against Iran, have even frozen Iran's assets in other countries, like Japan and South Korea, and do not let the country take advantage of these assets for supplying food and drugs.

He noted that claims like ceding some islands to China or deploying Chinese military forces in Iran in the framework of Iran-China cooperation are "ridiculous and somehow negative propaganda".

Americans tried a lot to isolate Iran and claimed that they will make Iran go to negotiating table and accept US conditions, he said.

So a country whose program is to destroy Iran's economy in six months will obviously be against Iran-China comprehensive cooperation.

Iran-China comprehensive cooperation plan is in fact a roadmap for Tehran and Beijing; he said, adding that it is a kind of MoU for developing mutual cooperation.

He noted that the draft document is the outcome of joint expert efforts which has been confirmed by senior official of the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian envoy said Iran-China relations have always been based on mutual respect and interests.

