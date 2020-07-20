Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 20

** IRAN DAILY

- Envoy to China dismisses helping to tighten US sanctions against Iran

Iran’s Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said that assisting US to intensify its sanctions loop against Iran is unacceptable by any justification.

- Zarif visits Iraq, says bilateral ties won’t be ‘shaken’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visiting Baghdad on Sunday stressed that Iran-Iraq relations will not be “shaken”.

- Zarif, Barzani hold private, public meetings

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani exchanged views on issue of mutual interest in two rounds of private and public meetings on July 19.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. terrorism fails to shake Iran-Iraq partnership

- UN envoy prolonging Saudi aggression against Yemen: Ansarullah

The spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul-Salam, blamed United Nations Special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths for prolonging the Saudi-led war against the impoverished Arab country.

- Three Iranian defenders nominated for ACL2018 team

Iranian players Voria Ghafouri, Jalal Husseini and Shoja Khalilzadeh have been nominated for the favorite defenders for all-star XI in 2018 AFC Champions League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Books on Iran-Iraq war published in English

Four books on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as Sacred Defense in Iran, have been published in English.

- Mazloumi shortlisted for Iran U19 team hotseat

Parviz Mazloumi could be set for a return to management, with the former Esteghlal coach said to be a candidate for Iran’s U19 football team.

- China has provided Iran with most coronavirus aid, ambassador says

