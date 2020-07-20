Iran main neighbor of Iraqi Kurdistan, Barzani says

"We will never forget the aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq and the region," he said in a press conference with Zarif.

"We in the Kurdistan Region pay attention to the significance of relations with neighboring countries, and that Iran is an important neighbor of Iraq and the region, which has never forgotten to support us and the region," Barzani said.

He further noted that he talked with Zarif about the political situation in the region, as well as the impact of coronavirus pandemic in the Kurdistan region.

Zarif, for his part, said that Iran is seeking to forge friendly ties with Iraq which has a crucial role in the region.

"We have trade and economic relations with both the climate and Iraq, and we are looking forward to their development, and the coronavirus pandemic has not affected these relations and trade has not stopped," he said.

Zarif arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

He arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit to the neighboring country.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

8072**2050

