Iranian scholars exchange scientific COVID19 achievement with Spain, France

The international COVID-19 clinical diagnostic webinar was held on Sunday aiming to share experiences between Iran and Spain as two countries are fighting against coronavirus.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Vice chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences Nasrollah Erfani said the webinar was arranged by Iranian, Spanish and French experts in radiology, internal diseases and neuroscience.

He added that participants discussed the latest medical and diagnostic achievements in imaging and CT scan.

He noted that the event was held in the presence of about 150 participants.

