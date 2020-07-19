Afghanistan transits 1st consignment to China through Chabahar

Behrouz Aqaie said the shipment has been trans-shipped through Chabahar to Mundra Port in India and will be then transited to China.

While, the world is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, it was another record for Chabahar Port, he added.

He noted that by creating regular container transportation services, Shahid Beheshti Port has taken major strides for facilitating trade between Central Asian states, Afghanistan, Eastern Asia and the Far East.

Referring to opening new corridor for Chanahar Port, he said consignments used to be sent to Bandar Abbas or Jebel Ali Ports and then to China.

Afghan products used to be transported through Karachi in Pakistan to other countries in the world but now thanks to suitable infrastructures and services in Chabahar Port, businessmen are eager to take advantage of Chabahar.

Chabahar, the sole Iranian oceanic port, is an important area on the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman shores and in North-South Corridor.

It is located in the East-West transit path and is of importance with regard to transit and trans-shipment of goods.

Chabahar has turned out to be a vital area for sending Indian products to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

The Indian government has allocated about $14m budget for development of Chabahar Port in 2020-2021 which had a two-fold rise compared to the last year.

Growth in the allocated budget indicates India's commitment to developing the port and New Delhi determination for changing Chabahar Port into a connecting point.

Due to its strategic position and its access to international high seas, Chabahar is of importance with regard to Iran's trade interactions with other regional countries.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean and corn berthed in one week.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish