Zarif, Iraq's KRG president meet

Both sides also reviewed a range of issues, including economic relations.

Zarif is also slated to sit down for talks with Iraqi KRG's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Leader of Iraqi Democratic Party Masoud Barzani.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Erbil late on Sunday at the invitation of Iraqi Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

He arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit to the neighboring country.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

