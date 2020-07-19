Iraq determined to act on mutual agreements

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is also prepared to honor bilateral talks as the measure will benefit both sides.

The top diplomat described the meeting with Iraqi officials as appropriate and constructive.

Zarif, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit and will then depart for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

Zarif has also attended a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein earlier on Sunday.

