Taliban has no offices in Iran, Deputy FM says

The top diplomat, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 15.

The senior official and Afghani sides are to examine the comprehensive cooperation document of two countries.

Also, both sides will discuss issues in the areas of defense, security, and economy, as well as transportation during the visit.

Earlier, Iran’s Araghchi and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar in a meeting in Kabul discussed mutual cooperation, developments of the region, and the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Also, the diplomat and Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal in a meeting in Kabul on Thursday discussed the necessities for accelerating economic approvals implementation between the two countries.

Furthermore, Araghchi in a meeting with Head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) in Kabul on Thursday stressed the need for regional convergence.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish