Zarif says Iran, Iraq should get prepared against terrorist threats

Zarif made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein after a meeting earlier in the day.

Noting that Tehran-Baghdad relations are based on mutual respect, the foreign minister said that economic ties between the two neighboring countries have to promote to the benefit of both nations.

Zarif said that during the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed sea transport, water borders and connecting railway of the two countries in the south.

He added that although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exist, the two countries need to mobilize their economic facilities both in the energy and trade sector.

The Iraqi foreign minister said for his part that the two sides underlined the necessity to expand bilateral trade relations despite the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Hussein also said that he and his Iranian counterpart discussed religious tourism between the two countries while observing health protocols.

He said that the two foreign ministers called for protecting Iraq’s national sovereignty, adding that the Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iraq’s power means the region’s power.

