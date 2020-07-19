Zarif says will raise US terrorist assassination of General Soleimani with Iraqi officials

Zarif made the remarks speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Baghdad for a one-day visit.

He said that he was happy to visit Baghdad few after the formation of Iraqi new government.

Zarif said that his Baghdad visit provides a good chance to make the necessary coordination before the Iraqi prime minister’s regional tour.

On the coincidence of his visit to Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister’s visits to Riyadh and Tehran, Zarif said that his Baghdad visit had been pre-scheduled and has nothing to do with al-Kadhemi’s political tour.

The foreign minister said that he is scheduled to meet Iraqi president, prime minister, judiciary chief, parliamentary speaker and foreign minister during his stay in Baghdad.

He has also plans to meet the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces).

After Baghdad, Zarif will depart for Erbil.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish