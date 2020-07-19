Jul 19, 2020, 12:12 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83860634
0 Persons

Tags

Iran FM acknowledges Iraqi role in Persian Gulf security

Iran FM acknowledges Iraqi role in Persian Gulf security

Baghdad, July 19, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iraq can play its role to ensure security in the Persian Gulf region.

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA upon arrival in Baghdad for a one-day visit.

He said that Iran has always been seeking regional cooperation and therefore has proposed “Hormuz Peace Endeavor” (Hope) to promote regional cooperation.

On the coincidence of his visit to Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister’s visits to Riyadh and Tehran, Zarif said that his Baghdad visit had been pre-scheduled and has nothing to do with al-Kadhemi’s political tour.

He, however, noted that his visit provides a good chance to make the necessary coordination before the Iraqi prime minister’s regional tour.

Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier Sunday for a one-day visit and will then depart for Erbil.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =