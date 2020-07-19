Iran FM acknowledges Iraqi role in Persian Gulf security

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA upon arrival in Baghdad for a one-day visit.

He said that Iran has always been seeking regional cooperation and therefore has proposed “Hormuz Peace Endeavor” (Hope) to promote regional cooperation.

On the coincidence of his visit to Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister’s visits to Riyadh and Tehran, Zarif said that his Baghdad visit had been pre-scheduled and has nothing to do with al-Kadhemi’s political tour.

He, however, noted that his visit provides a good chance to make the necessary coordination before the Iraqi prime minister’s regional tour.

Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier Sunday for a one-day visit and will then depart for Erbil.

