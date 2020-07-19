Rouhani congratulates Nicaragua Govt on anniversary of revolution

In a message to his Nicaraguan counterpart, Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President Rouhani congratulated the people of Nicaragua on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution.

President Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for expanding ties with the Republic of Nicaragua on mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

President Rouhani called for making use of the existing political and economic capacities to deepen friendship between the two nations.

He also wished prosperity and success for the Nicaraguan nation and government.

