Envoy: Iran has clear stance against US measures

Speaking to IRNA on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kazem Jalali said that the US president has embarked on illogical, hasty and non-productive propaganda campaign against Iran.

This fact is now accepted by Americans and Trump’s friends, he added.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton who is a hardliner in the United States had earlier encouraged withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal as the best day in his life, he noted.

This is while Bolton himself is now questioning Trump on different areas, he reiterated.

Today, the US democrats and even many of the republicans explicitly announce that restoration of the US image discredited in the international community by Trump's withdrawals from the international treaties and organizations posed a major challenge for Washington after Trump, Iranian diplomat said.

Despite the fact that US was one of the main parties to JCPOA, Trump pulled out of the deal, he added.

Underlining the US continued hostility to Iran and Trump anti-Iran acts, Jalali said that Iran observes little efforts made by some European parties and maximum efforts made by Russia and China against the US.

Referring to US recent attempts against JCPOA, he said IAEA opened Netanyahu’s archived case since Americans were trying to issue anti-Iran resolution but Russia and China voted against it.

US failure was also evident in the recent UNSC meeting in which all participants criticized the US unilateral policies and its withdrawal from JCPOA, Iranian diplomat noted.

Elaborating on Iran’s JCPOA achievements, Jalali said that Iran seeks lifting sanctions and enjoying economic interests but thanks to US anti-Iran acts and its economic war against Iran, it has been impossible.

Today, only political dimension of JCPOA still exists which includes UNSCR 2231 based on which Iran’s arms embargo must be lifted, he added.

Fortunately, Russia and China have clear positions in this regard and Russian ambassador to the UN condemned the US and ruled out its demand for extending arms embargo on Iran as unwise.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali referred to Moscow’s request for Tehran’s participation in G4 talks including China, Pakistan, Russia and the US for solving crisis in Afghanistan, he said Afghanistan is a friendly neighboring country and brotherly for Iran meaning that establishing peace and security in Afghanistan is a priority for Iran.

Jalali said that the Islamic Republic of Iran makes efforts to maintain convergence in Afghanistan after recent presidential election crisis and that continuation of insecurity in Afghanistan will lead to insecurity on Iran-Afghanistan common borders.

We welcome UN chief’s initiatives for establishing peace and security in Afghanistan, Jalali stated

Commenting on the latest developments in Iran-Russia relations, he said that the two countries are developing ties in defense, political and security fields.

He emphasized the importance of the latest visit to Moscow of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and meeting with Russian secretary of Iran-Russia joint economic cooperation commission on removal of obstacles and challenges in development of trade ties.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish