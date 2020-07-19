FM Zarif arrives in Baghdad for bilateral talks

Zarif is supposed to confer with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and to attend joint press conference afterwards.

Iranian top diplomat is also scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi and Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces Falih Al-Fayyadh.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said that Zarif's trip to Baghdad will take place in line with enhancement of bilateral relations.

Masjedi tweeted late on Saturday that the visit is aimed at promoting strategic relations in all fields between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Mionistry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif’s visit is in line with reinforcing Iran-Iraq bilateral relations.

He added that Zarif is to discuss common challenges and opportunities in line with both countries’ interests.

Meanwhile, Zarif is also supposed to visit Kurdistan region, northern Iraq, as well.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish