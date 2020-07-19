Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 19

** IRAN DAILY

- Anti-COVID-19 drug officially enters Iran Drug List

Medical equipment department of Iranian ministry of health announced the permit for having 'Remdesivir' officially enlisted in Iran Drug List (IDL).

-China, Russia call for measures to confront ‘US unilateralism’

China and Russia joined Iran to express opposition to the “US unilateralism” in international affairs.

- Iraqi MP: High-ranking delegation to accompany PM on Iran trip

A member of the Legal Committee of the Iraqi Parliament has said that the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will visit Iran within coming days heading a high-ranking delegation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Syria ready for parliamentary elections

The Syrian government has finished preparations for the parliamentary elections due on Sunday as voters are hoping for a change that could resolve the economic hardships in the country that stem from the U.S. sanctions and the war with Western-backed militants.

- Iran volleyball team to take on Poland

FIVB released the match schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games and Iran will begin the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland.

- Trump’s reign of terror

Rights activists and lawmakers expressed outrage over reports that federal agents circulating in unmarked cars in the western U.S. state of Oregon were grabbing and detaining protesters off the streets.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian publisher thanks health workers with book presents

Elmi-Farhangi, a major publishing house in Tehran, has handed out packages of its books as presents to the medical workers at the Milad and Masih Daneshvari hospitals to thank them in battling COVID-19.

- Persepolis move 15 points clear with tight Foolad win

Persepolis football team edged past Foolad 1-0 to move 15 points clear at the top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

- It is better for Pompeo to admit defeat: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Saturday advised the U.S. secretary of state that it is better for Washington to admit defeat in the face of Iran instead of making “stupid bluffing”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks close mixed

Stocks in Tehran took a reverse at the opening of trading week on Saturday with interest in large-cap stocks shifting to smaller companies with market indicators showing mixed results.

- Iran's Q1 exports to Iraq top $1.4b

A total of 5 million tons of non-oil goods worth $1.45 billion were exported from Iran to Iraq during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20) to register a 40% and 38.3% decline in tonnage and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year, according to the secretary-general of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce.

- Forex, gold rise again in Tehran

The US dollar extended gains against the rial on Thursday, comfortably breaking past the resistance level of 240,000 rials after falling briefly near the critical level.

