High-profile delegation to accompany Iraqi PM in visiting Tehran: MP

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, al-Assadi said that Iran could be regarded as one of the most significant countries in the region, he said, adding that Iran has close relations with many political currents inside Iraq.

He further noted that Al-Kadhimi’s government needs serious support from Tehran to advance its action plans.

Al-Assadi further said that a large economic-political delegation from the ministries of foreign affairs, industry, mine and trade, as well as agriculture jihad, oil and defense ministries of the two countries in addition to Iraq's National Security Organization will accompany al-Kadhimi during his trip to Tehran.

He termed al-Kadhimi's visit to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and finally to the United States as very important, and said that such trips are very crucial under such conditions that Iraq wants to become a bridge for alleviating tensions among these countries.

