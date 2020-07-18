US opposition to Iran-China deal shows its right track: Iran’s UN envoy

Gharibabadi wrote in his Instagram account that Iran in under the most severe and illegal sanctions from the US regime.

He wrote US President Donald Trump has taken up maximum pressure policy to reach its goals.

Having strong infrastructures, unconditional support of the people for the Islamic System, and resistance to the sanctions, the country should use different international opportunities to fight the sanctions.

Gharibabadi said that creating unions and entering strategic long-term cooperation with safeguarding the national interests and security are among the necessary steps, adding that not only is China against the US expansionist policies, it also has 14.14 dollars of GDP making it the second economic power in the world.

Gharibabadi said that China has had the same ideas and stances with Iran in many international issues in the recent years and has always opposed decisions against Iran in the framework of international organizations.

He added that it is quite natural that the US and its allies try desperately to keep Iran in the fictitious economic isolation and keep Iran from expanding trade and economic relations with other countries.

What worries the opponents of the deal is that Iran can develop further despite the sanctions and challenge the hegemonic system and change into another role model like China for the developing countries.

