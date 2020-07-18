Rouhani urges massive efforts to break chain of COVID-19 spread

It is for five months that the campaign against the dangerous coronavirus is underway and there are still concerns inside the country and in the international community over resurgence of the pandemic, Rouhani said in his remarks to the special committee on campaign against the epidemic.

It has been reiterated that there is no vaccine or drug for this disease, so that immunity against the pandemic is impossible, though the Government is carrying out regular campaign to disinfect the environment, he added.

He noted that half of the infected cases have no symptoms meaning that from among each 1,000 people who are infected, 500 of them have no symptoms.

Rouhani hailed the efforts made by Iranian Health ministry and knowledge-based companies for producing disinfectants and protective supplies including gowns and face masks.

