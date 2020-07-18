Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 18

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Iran ready to mediate between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced the country’s readiness to help Azerbaijan and Armenia settle their border dispute.

- Iran warns South Korea on frozen oil money

A top Iranian lawmaker on Friday warned South Korea about its “unacceptable” and “unjustifiable” move to block the Islamic Republic’s oil money.

- Health Ministry reimposes virus restrictions in Tehran

The Health Ministry said on Friday a series of restrictions will be reintroduced as of Saturday in Tehran for a week amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. continues to arm terrorists in Syria: Russia

The United States continues to arm allied terrorists in al-Tanf region in Syria’s central province of Homs near the Jordanian border, and trains them to carry out acts of terror and sabotage across the war-wracked country, the Russian foreign ministry says.

- Iran remain 2nd in Asia, 33rd in world in FIFA ranking

Iran national football team has remained in the 33rd position with 1,489 points in the newly published FIFA World Rankings on Thursday.

- Yemeni tribes vow revenge after Saudi jets kill 25

Yemeni tribes have rejected an offer by Saudi Arabia to compensate for Wednesday airstrikes that claimed over two dozen civilian lives in the northern province of Al-Jawf, saying only revenge would calm them down.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Cannes Classics to screen “The Chess Game of the Wind” from Iran

Iranian director Mohammadreza Aslani’s drama “The Chess Game of the Wind” will be screened in the Cannes Classics as the Cannes Film Festival Cannes announced on Wednesday the lineup for the program, which showcases restored classic films and documentaries.

- Tractor move to IPL second place

Tractor football team moved up to Iran Professional League (IPL) second place after a 2-1 win over Sepahan on Friday.

- Iran says ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Iran announced on Thursday that that it is ready to mediate between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of deadly border clashes between the two countries.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Forex, gold rise again in Tehran

The US dollar extended gains against the rial on Thursday, comfortably breaking past the resistance level of 240,000 rials after falling briefly near the critical level.

- Bond auctions resilient

The Central Bank of Iran said the initiative to hold bond auctions has been positive so far in that it is helping the government fund its deficit spending without the need to expand the monetary base by overborrowing from the CBI.

- Tax exemption for 3-year rental agreements

Landlords willing to sign three-year lease contracts will be granted exemption from vacancy tax and other slated tax measures concerning the housing sector, a senior official with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said.

