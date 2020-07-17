Next meeting of JCPOA joint commission to be held as soon as possible: Borrell

He further noted that it will review progress of ongoing discussions covering both concerns regarding nuclear implementation, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of sanctions by it, concerning which all JCPOA participants have expressed regret.

In light of travel restrictions due to COVID 19 pandemic, it has not been possible so far to convene a regular meeting of the Joint commission of the JCPOA. All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all, he said.

Notwithstanding differences on modalities, there is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended, Borrell said.

8072**2050

