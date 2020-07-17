FM Zarif: Iran ready for mediating between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Following appointment of Ceyhun Bayramov as Azerbaijan's new foreign minister, Zarif stressed the need for boosting bilateral relations and regreted the recent clash between Azeri and Armenian forces which left a number of them dead.

He, once again, voiced Iran's readiness for mediating and easing tensions between both sides.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia have recently clashed again, killing and wounding several soldiers who are said belong to both sides. Baku and Yerevan separately accused each other of starting the conflict.

