Jul 17, 2020, 10:21 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83858864
0 Persons

Tags

FM Zarif: Iran ready for mediating between Azerbaijan, Armenia

FM Zarif: Iran ready for mediating between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Tehran, July 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call late on Friday congratulated the newly-elected Azeri foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, on his appointment and voiced Tehran's readiness to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Following appointment of Ceyhun Bayramov as Azerbaijan's new foreign minister, Zarif stressed the need for boosting bilateral relations and regreted the recent clash between Azeri and Armenian forces which left a number of them dead.

He, once again, voiced Iran's readiness for mediating and easing tensions between both sides.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia have recently clashed again, killing and wounding several soldiers who are said belong to both sides. Baku and Yerevan separately accused each other of starting the conflict.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =