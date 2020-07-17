Covid-19 kills 183 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

She added that 232,873 people out of a total of 269,440 infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The official underlined that 2,379 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Thursday).

The Iranian official went on to say that 3,509 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

