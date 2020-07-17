IRGC arrests counter-revolutionary elements in NE Iran

The arrested elements were connected with anti-Iran groups and sought to induce citizens via publishing calls of supporters to protest in the streets, the IRGC reported.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had dismantled a terrorist team of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in Shiraz, Fars province.

As reported, the MKO terrorists who had infiltrated into Fars province were arrested before they could carry out any terrorist act or operation.

The IRGC forces are closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups and fight against them in order to prevent them from achieving their mischeovous goals.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish