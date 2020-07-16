Iran dismantles MKO terrorist team in Fars province

As reported, the MKO terrorists who had infilterated into Fars province were arrested before they could carry out any terrorist act or operation.

The IRGC announced on Thursday that its forces' timely measures prevented the MKO terrorists from conducting sabotage activities in the city of Shiraz.

On Wednesday two people were martyred in a terrorist attack in Sarvabad, Western Kordestan province.

The IRGC forces are closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups and fight against them in order to prevent them from achieving their mischeovous goals.

