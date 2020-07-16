Iran envoy hails productive talks with counterparts in Vienna

“Very Productive & Rewarding: Separate Bilateral Meetings with Vienna-based Ambassadors of Russia, China, Iraq, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Syria, Australia, Pakistan, Algeria, Afghanistan, South Africa, Hungry &Tajikistan during last days; TBC with others with the same spirit,” Baqerpour Ardakani wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Earlier, Baqerpour Ardakani and Austrian deputy minister for economy and digital affairs stressed the need for promoting trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to hold the two countries' joint commission soon.

They decided to form working groups under the important document "Roadmap of Economic Relations", which was signed by the two countries in 2016, to pursue implementation of the agreements.

In the meantime, Bagherpour Ardakani submitted his credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held at the Austrian Presidential Palace last week.

He conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to his Austrian counterpart and full readiness of the Iranian government for the expansion of relations with Austria in all political, economic, cultural fields based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Austrian president also extended his greetings to his Iranian counterpart and voiced his readiness for the expansion of bilateral relations.

Bagherpour is currently the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovakia as well.

