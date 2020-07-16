Emirates Airline to resume flights to Tehran

"Emirates to resume flights to Tehran (from 17 July), Guangzhou (from 25 July), Addis Ababa (from 1 August) and Oslo (from 4 August), taking its passenger network to 62 destinations in August," Emirates Airline wrote on its official Twitter account.

"All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents," it added.

Last week, the airline also declared that passengers from 10 countries, including Iran, who intend to use the flights must have a health certificate from one of the reputable laboratories.

Emirates Airline suspended all its flights on March 25 as part of efforts to fight spread of coronavirus pandemic.

