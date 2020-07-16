Iran seeking to speed up land, sea trade with Russia, envoy says

Jalali made the remarks via a videoconference with senior Russian officials.

"Needed steps must be taken to boost the export of non-oil goods," he said, adding, "The obstacles and problems must be overcome."

During the videoconference, the issues related to the elimination of transit barriers, facilitating customs affairs, equipping land transport, rail as well as the marine fleet were reviewed.

Also, the officials discussed creating logistics and warehouse centers in the target market and the companies grouping up to form export clusters.

