Rouhani, Putin vow confronting US unilateralism

During the phone talk, President Rouhani appreciated Russia's position in supporting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and confronting the US unilateralism.

The Iranian president stressed the development of mutual cooperation with Moscow in all political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields and called for consultations and talks between the two countries' senior officials.

President Rouhani, meantime, voiced his satisfaction with the implementation and operation of the agreements between the two countries.

Referring to the importance of maintaining and fully implementing the JCPOA as an international commitment for its signatory parties, he called for encountering the US unilateralism and recent efforts to tackle the end of arms embargo on Iran.

The Russian president, for his part, elaborated on his country's stance towards the JCPOA throughout the past five years to support this international document and insisted on the implementation and maintenance of the deal.

President Putin also emphasized the development of relations with Iran in all areas and added that "we welcome cooperation with Iran in the field of the anti-coronavirus campaign and sharing the relevant experiences.

The Russian president also stressed the continuation of Moscow's support for Iran's position at the international forums.

