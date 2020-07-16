President highlights Iran's progress in nat'l projects

In the 14th week of the inauguration of the important national projects in various fields, President Rouhani emphasized that the opening of important projects across the country and most importantly, the design and implementation by the Iranian scientists and experts is a great honor for all Iranians.

Referring to the 99.9 % use of the urban population of drinking water, he said that Iran's water treatment plants are 6 times more than before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The President noted the development of wastewater treatment plants in the country and said, at the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, Iran had only 4 sewage treatment plants, whereas the number has increased to 255 wastewater treatment by the end of this year.

3266**2050

