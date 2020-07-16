Coronavirus kills 198 more Iranians over past 24 hours

She further noted that 230,608 people out of a total of 267,061 infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The official stated that 2,500 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Wednesday).

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,471 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish