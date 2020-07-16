Tehran, Beijing, Islamabad cooperation guarantor of regional security: Pak Dailies

Daily Nawa-i-waqt in its editorial comments on Thursday said the partnership of Iran, China and Pakistan is an effective way to counter the expansionist plans of some countries, including the United States in the region.

"China supports the development of Iran's peaceful nuclear program, and Tehran and Beijing have decided to take their relationship to the next level through a 25-year strategic cooperation program," the editorial said.

It added that Beijing's interactions with Tehran are excellent saying the People's Republic of China has supported JCPOA and has always blamed the US withdrawal from this international agreement.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, some powers, including the United States, have created obstacles and prevent other countries from joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nawa-i-waqt said the partnership of Iran, China and Pakistan is an effective way to defeat US plans in the region and at the same time will guarantee regional peace and stability.

**A welcome agreement

English news daily ‘the Nation’ in its editorial on Thursday terming Iran-China 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Plan a welcoming agreement said all around Asia, states are finding new ways to cooperate and form mutually beneficial partnerships.

“China has a lot to do with establishing this regional trajectory towards friendship and progress, and this was evidenced in the new Iran-China deal, reportedly worth as much as $400 billion,” it added.

The paper said this gives Iran the much-needed support from someone that could defy US sanctions and not take a major hit, while China has yet another access to the Indian ocean through the Chabahar Port.

“Closeness with China, allowing for transit trade for Afghanistan, historically close friendship with Iran, and the recent developments regarding the movement of energy commodities to as far as Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are all positive for us,” said the paper.

'The Nation' said even though this agreement was a bilateral trade contract between two friendly states, by being a crucial cog in this Asian trade machine that is being constructed, the benefits we stand to reap are potentially immense.

