Iran, Afghanistan vow enforcing economic approvals

Araghchi and Arghandiwal emphasized the facilities of economic cooperation, joint planning, and cooperation development between the two countries.

Iran’s senior diplomat is scheduled to meet with some other Afghan officials today (Thursday) and to attend a meeting on Thursday evening at the Institute for Strategic Studies in Afghanistan.

Araghchi met and talked to acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar in a meeting in Kabul yesterday (Wednesday). They discussed mutual cooperation, developments of the region, and the ongoing fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The two sides also reviewed economic cooperation, including cooperation on Chabahar and the transit routes of Central Asia.

Araghchi and Atmar also agreed on the roadmap and timelines to finalize the collaboration between the two countries about comprehensive documents.

Iran’s senior diplomat, meantime, voiced Iran's support for the peace process under the auspices of the Afghan government and hoped that inter-afghan talks would begin with the participation of all Afghan political parties as soon as possible.

Araghchi will also meet and talk to other senior officials in Afghanistan.

In late June, Atmar, heading a high-ranking delegation, paid a two-day official visit to Tehran.

In addition to meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Atmar and members of the accompanying delegation met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

