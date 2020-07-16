Russia calls for JCPOA parties' unity to save the deal

"We must do it. Opponents of #IranDeal ask, if it can survive," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Despite all problems, the answer is “yes” provided that #JCPOA participants (#China, #France, #Germany, #Iran, #Russia, and #UK) are united in efforts to preserve the deal. #EU as the coordinator has also a vital role," he added.

Ulyanov made the remarks in response to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles' Twitter message in which he said: "5 years ago the #JCPOA was concluded in Vienna. Today is under great pressure on multiple fronts. If we do manage to preserve the #IranDeal and ensure its full implementation, it can still become a stepping-stone toward addressing other shared concerns."

Earlier in a statement, Borrell said that the EU will do everything possible together with other parties to preserve Iran nuclear deal - the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing Iran nuclear deal said the US’ contempt for diplomacy threatens the security in the US and the world.

Zarif in a letter to Borrell once again referred to the cases of European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister's letter warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi earlier said.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany- reached a nuclear agreement, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015, after 13 years of intensive diplomatic talks. The US is no longer the participant in the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from the agreement on May 8, 2018.

