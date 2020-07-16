Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran turned tables, proved US wrong in JCPOA dispute case: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran maneuvered with political skill following the United States’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal to prove that “American lawbreakers” are to blame for any shortfalls with regard to the agreement.

-Iran, Malaysia agree to finalize preferential tariff contract

Iran and Malaysia agreed on July 15 to finalize a previously signed preferential tariff contract and hold a meeting of the joint economic commission.

- Russia, Germany dismiss sanctions pressure on Iran as pointless

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on July 15 said there is "no point" in sanctions' pressure against Iran, according to the Kremlin’s press office.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Last European chance to save nuclear deal

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal to safeguard one of the main pillars of the JCPOA by terminating the UN arms embargo on Iran, warning that their obedience to the US would deal a severe blow to multilateralism.

- Ansarullah’s missile strikes on Tel Aviv likely: Paper

A leading Arab newspaper has stressed the importance of recent threats by Yemen to launch retaliatory attacks on different targets in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Israeli-occupied territories, noting that Ansarullah’s attack on Tel Aviv is possible.

- Iranian wrestler to be awarded 2012 London Olympic gold

International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi will be awarded the gold medal from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Azerbaijani scholar Fariz Akhmedov novelizing poet Shahriar’s life story

Azerbaijani scholar Fariz Akhmedov has said that he is novelizing the life story of Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi, who wrote under the pseudonym Shahriar.

- Wrestler Ghasemi to be awarded 2012 Olympic joint gold

Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi will be awarded the 2012 Summer Olympics joint gold medal, the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday.

- Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi plans to visit Iran next week.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Call for extending Tehran Covid-19 lockdown

A health official has requested an extension of the one-week restrictive measures underway in n Tehran Province due to the “special circumstances” entangling the overpopulated region.

- OIC Iran's topmost export destination

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation was the biggest destination of Iranian exports in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20) among global economic organizations.

- Large-cap stocks lead the Tehran market

Tehran stock market continued its forward march Tuesday as large-cap shares surged. Rising 22,774 points, the market-cap-weighted benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, moved up 1.25% to hit 1,844,858.

