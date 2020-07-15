Iran, Malaysia stress importance of barter trade

Both sides discussed bilateral, regional, international, and Islamic World issues.

Thanks to Malaysia's position as an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Zarif invited Hishammuddin to play his role in solving the Yemeni crisis through the political process.

He welcomed any initiative by Malaysia in line with establishing peace and ending the crisis in Yemen.

We will actively help maintain peace in Yemen, he noted.

Zarif appreciated Malaysia’s correct and principled stance in supporting oppressed Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin referred to the unchangeable position of Malaysia with regard to Palestine.

