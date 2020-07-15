Oman hails Iranian envoy's efforts to expand bilateral ties

Nouri Shahroodi met and said goodbye to al Mantheri at the end of his mission.

Referring to the very good and strategic relations between two countries in the political and economic fields, al Mantheri admired the efforts of the Iranian Ambassador in Oman to strengthen the relations between two countries.

In the meeting, Nouri Shahroodi also praised the government and the Oman nation in cooperation with him and the Embassy of Iran in Muscat to advance and strengthen relations between the two countries, pointed out some of the most important measures during his tenure.

He went on to say that today these relations between Iran and Oman are at a very good level and the authorities are trying to further bolster it.

