Red Cross supports search for MiAs of Iraq's imposed war on Iran

Naqdiani said that the committee is the facilitator and unbiased mediator, and Iran-Iraq high-level meetings are held in the presence of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as an impartial mediator to render technical support.

Pointing out to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which is fully committed to its role as an impartial mediator; he explained that the purpose of the whole process is to inform families who are waiting to determine the fate of their sons. He further noted that identifying the missing and killed is as important as the investigation.

He went on to say that the "ICRC is chairing the meetings to clarify the destiny of the missing and victims of the eight-year war and its experiences are being shared in the forensic medicine for both parties and technical support will be rendered".

