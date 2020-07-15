Jul 15, 2020, 5:13 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83857036
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian MPs to visit Natanz nuclear facility

Iranian MPs to visit Natanz nuclear facility

Tehran, July 15, IRNA – A number of parliament members are to pay a visit to Iran's Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex in the coming days, Rapporteur of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament Abolfazl Amouie said on Wednesday.

The members of the Commission are planning to visit the Natanz facilities on July 20, 2020, the official added.

Earlier, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Also, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in the Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 7 =