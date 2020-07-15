Iranian MPs to visit Natanz nuclear facility

The members of the Commission are planning to visit the Natanz facilities on July 20, 2020, the official added.

Earlier, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Also, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in the Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.

