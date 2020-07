Iran’s top diplomat and Afghani side are to examine the comprehensive cooperation document of two countries.

Also, both sides will discuss issues in the areas of defense, security, and economy, as well as transportation.

Araghchi is due to attend a seminar on the perspective of Iran-Afghanistan relations, its challenges, and opportunities.

The meeting will be held at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS).

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish