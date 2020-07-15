Official: COVID-19 kills 199 more in Iran

Sadat Lari said that, with the 199 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 13,410.

Some 2,388 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,775 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 264,561 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 227,561 of whom have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,411 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,048,049 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish