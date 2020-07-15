Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Abandoning JCPOA discredited US: Govt. spokesman

The spokesman of Iran's government has blasted the United States for its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) saying Washington has been sidelined in the world since it left the historic nuclear deal in 2018.

- Iran emerges victorious from US economic war: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran has overcome the US sanctions and successfully dealt with its “economic war” by cutting reliance on the oil incomes.

- WHO: Coronavirus crisis may get 'worse and worse and worse'

The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict health care precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday.

- Rouhani declares victory in economic war with U.S.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday Iran has successfully overcome U.S. sanctions, declaring victory in the economic war.

- Ansarullah says to unveil new ballistic missile

Just a day after striking sensitive oil installations and military sites inside Saudi Arabia in a retaliatory operation, Yemeni armed forces say they will soon unveil a new type of domestic ballistic missile.

- Werder Bremen eye Mehdi Taremi: Report

German football club Werder Bremen is reportedly trying to sign Mehdi Taremi.

- Art, cultural activities in Tehran shut down again over rise in coronavirus infections

The activities of all art and cultural centers across Tehran have been shut down for one week due to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, the Coronavirus Control Operations Headquarters announced on Tuesday.

- AFC makes COVID-19 test mandatory

Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s Medical Committee has approved new decisions for all the AFC competitions in 2020 and the AFC sent them to the member associations, as announced by the Iranian football federation.

- Austria says JCPOA parties should facilitate economic dividends to Iran

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has expressed support for the 2015 nuclear deal, saying parties to the deal should facilitate economic dividends from the JCPOA to Iran.

- Large-cap stocks lead the Tehran market

Tehran stock market continued its forward march Tuesday as large-cap shares surged. Rising 22,774 points, the market-cap weighted benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, moved up 1.25% to hit 1,844,858.

- Iran Gov’t bond yield edges up

The government sold Murabaha bonds worth 79 trillion rials ($343 million) in the weekly bond auction Tuesday, marking the highest bond sale since the auctions commenced in May.

- IRIR signs $70m logistics deal for transportation of essential goods

As per a deal signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Tidewater Middle-East Company, the latter will be investing 16 trillion rials ($70 million).

