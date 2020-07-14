Terrorists kill 3 Pakistani security personnel in Balochistan

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday terrorists attacked Security Forces' routine patrolling party near Gichak valley, Kahan, Panjgoor Balochistan.

“3 soldiers embraced shahadat while 8 soldiers received injuries, including an officer. 5 injured are in critical condition,” it said.

The statement said the injured soldiers have been evacuated to military hospital in provincial capital Quetta.

This is the third attack on Pakistani soldiers during past three months in Balochistan. In May Seven Pakistani security personnel were killed by terrorists near Mach in Balochistan, while in the same month one officer and five soldiers of Pakistan’s FC were killed as their vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED near Pak-Iran border in Balochistan.

