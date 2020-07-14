US discredited by JCPOA withdrawal, government spokesman says

"The US by exiting the JCPOA discredited and isolated itself in the world as its exit from the nuclear deal that it has clinched on July 14, 2015, was not comparable to its exit from other international treaties," Rabiee said.

The Iranian government spokesman pointed to the Fifth Anniversary of signing the JCPOA and said that the JCPOA lost its function to a great extent over past years due to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

"The Americans did not allow the Iranian people to benefit from the JCPOA's advantages and they also suffered a lot of damages in the international arena and even the public opinion inside their country," Rabiee said.

He underlined that violating the JCPOA can certainly not change the realities, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran with the JCPOA agreement showed that all propaganda of past decade or more surrounding Iran's peaceful nuclear activities were discredited."

