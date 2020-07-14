Preferential tariff for 862 items for Iranian-Eurasian businessmen specified

Speaking in an expert webinar on readiness to export goods to Kyrgyzstan in agriculture field, Kharrazi pointed to some obstacles and challenges in developing relations.

Participants underlined creating an information bank by Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iranian companies introduced their products and potentials with regard to joining Kyrgyzstan market.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry said Iranian and Kyrgyz governments have a common objective which is promoting economic relations.

Developing economic relations, especially in the agricultural field, has always been a priority for Kyrgyz government, he said expressing interest in boosting ties with Iran.

