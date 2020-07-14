Vaezi: Preserving territorial integrity of countries is Iran’s regional strategy

Vaezi made the remarks in an Instagram post about his recent phone call with Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

During the phone conversation, I expressed regret over the killing of some Azeri soldiers in the conflict at Azerbaijan-Armenia common border and stressed that respecting the territorial integrity of other countries has been Iran’s regional strategy.

Iran has always stressed solving disputes and issues through political ways and negotiations,” he added.

Mustafayev also appreciated Iran for its positions and underlined developing bilateral ties, he noted.

Fortunately, despite the coronavirus situation over the last few months, we have observed 14% growth in both countries’ relations which shows determination by Iran and Azerbaijan to broaden mutual cooperation.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish