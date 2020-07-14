Call for nomination: The 2021 Mustafa Prize

The Mustafa Prize is awarded in the following categories:

1. Information and Communication Science and Technology

2. Life and Medical Science and Technology

3. Nanoscience and Nanotechnology

For the above categories, the nominees should be citizens of one of the 57 Islamic countries with no restrictions on religion, gender, and/or age.

4. All Areas of Science and Technology

For this category, only Muslims may be nominated with no restrictions on citizenship, gender, and/or age. These areas include the following UNESCO fields of education:

Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Statistics; Information and Communication Technologies; Engineering, Manufacturing and Construction; Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Veterinary; Health and Welfare; Cognitive Science, and Islamic Economics and Banking.

The prize includes a Medal, a Certificate, and USD 500,000.

The nominees can only be nominated by one of the following scientific institutions or renowned scientists.

- Accredited scientific centers and universities

- Science and technology associations and centers of excellence

- Academies of Science of Islamic countries

- Science and technology parks

The deadline for nominations is August 31, 2020.

For more information about the criteria and submit a nomination, visit www.mustafaprize.org

