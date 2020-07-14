Spox advises PGCC chief to halt coalition attacks on Yemeni citizens, avoid false anti-Iran claims

In reaction to the baseless allegations made by Al-Hajraf, the Iranian top diplomat advised him to refrain from using distractions in dealing with issues.

Mousavi called on the Secretary-General to help solve the crisis of Yemen through the Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Some members of the PGCC have stayed silent vis-a-vis the main issues and threats of the Islamic world and the oppressed Palestinians from the United States and the Zionist regime, he noted.

Instead, they have launched bombardment against the resistant people of Yemen and laid siege on the country and blocked the delivery of food, fuel, and medicine to combat COVID-19, he further noted.

The way that Saudi Arabia and the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi deals with initiatives of the Secretary-General of the United Nations concerning stopping disputes, particularly in Yemen, has been disingenuous, Mousavi reiterated.

Instead of declaring a so-called ceasefire, they have resorted to brutal bombings in the world, he underlined.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that they insist on military means for coping with the crisis.

Mousavi went on to say that the countries are seeking to make allegations against Iran to divert the attention of the world states away from their hostility.

