Zarif slams continuation of cruel blockade in Yemen

Speaking in a video call with his Yemeni counterpart Hisham Sharaf, Zarif said Iran has always considered the political solution as key to solving the crisis in Yemen and has established constructive cooperation with the related Yemeni and international parties for maintaining peace in the country.

Iran believes that the only way for establishing stability in Yemen is to preserve territorial integrity and unity among all Yemeni groups and to hold intensive political talks among different parties for establishing the united government, he added.

Yemen belongs to all Yemenis, Zarif reiterated.

Despite limitations and sabotage, Iran will continue sending humanitarian aid to fight coronavirus and as always will spare no efforts for maintaining Yemeni peace talks aiming to remove siege, to establish a truce, and to resume political talks.

Meanwhile, Sharaf appreciated Iran’s support and humanitarian aid for the Yemeni people.

He presented a report on the latest political and battlefield situation.

Yemeni top diplomat stressed efforts for maintaining peace and overcoming humanitarian problems.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish