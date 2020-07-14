Jul 14, 2020, 2:34 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83855497
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 kills 179 more in Iran

Official: COVID-19 kills 179 more in Iran

Tehran, July 14, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 179 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 13,211.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 179 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 13,211.

Some 2,521 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,820 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 262,173 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 225,270 of whom have recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,389 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,023,079 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 6 =