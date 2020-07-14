Rouhani says handling economy with least reliance on oil token of Iran’s power in economic war

Speaking during a meeting of a government headquarters for economic coordination, the president said that the US aimed to fully stop the Iranian economy few days after the imposition of sanctions.

Handling the economy in this tough time is indicative of the Iranian nation’s capability to stand up to the US economic war, Rouhani said.

Iran’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was another example of the government's achievements, the president said, noting that the Iranian government has been successful to contain the spread of the virus while even some well-developed countries have failed to provide their people with their fundamental needs these days.

He vowed that his government will fully support the manufacturing sector in the year which has been called the “Year of surge in production” by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

